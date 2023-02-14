Mild today with rain; colder with light snow Wednesday and early Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild spell of spring-like weather continues today, but with rain instead of sunshine in the forecast for our Valentine’s Day. A storm system is moving through the region today, bringing mild, unsettled weather to the area. Expect occasional light rain throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s and a gusty southeast breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour during the day, keeping wind chill levels in the 30s for the most part.

Rain will continue through the evening before colder air rotates into the area on the backside of the storm system and light snow will develop just before sunrise Wednesday. Up to half an inch of snowfall will be possible leading up to the morning commute before the storm system pulls away to the northeast. Temperatures will drop from the 30s to the 20 during the early morning and then hover in the 20s for the rest of the day. A raw, gusty northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the single digits and low teens.

Another storm system from the southwest will brush past the local area to the south early Thursday, while the vast majority of snowfall from that storm system will be south of the area, a minor coating of an inch or two will be possible to the south of Interstate 90, especially on the Iowa side of the border. With a brisk breeze and perhaps a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon, high temperatures will actually be several degrees colder than the seasonal average. Expect afternoon readings in the upper teens to low 20s and wind chills slightly above zero.

After a sunny Friday that will feature morning lows just above zero and then seasonably chilly high temperatures in the mid-20s, warmer air will build northward for the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday, then near-40 degree warmth on Sunday and Presidents’ Day Monday and partly sunny skies.

