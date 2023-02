ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shari Mukherjee competed on Season 10 of MasterChef. She joins Midwest Access on occasion to share some easy recipes you can try at home.

Check out the attached video to try eton mess. Eton mess is a traditional English dessert consisting of a mixture of strawberries or other berries, meringue, and whipped cream.

