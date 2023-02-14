KTTC hosting community blood drive

February 14&15
KTTC hosting community blood drive.
KTTC hosting community blood drive.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an opportunity for you to give the gift of life. KTTC is hosting our very own community blood drive.

Mayo Clinic will be setting up at our studios at 6301 Bandel Road NW in Rochester Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can donate by calling 507-284-4475.

The blood drive is by appointment only.

The donations given will stay right here in Southeast Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

