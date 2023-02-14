Couple makes donation, wins drawing for new car

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A couple’s hearts are full this Valentine’s Day as their generosity to a local non-profit entered them into a drawing for a new vehicle and they won.

The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motor Cars ran a promotion through 2022 that when people donated to the United Way, they got entered into a drawing for a brand new Toyota Camry.

Elisabeth Wadman and her husband are big supporters of the United Way of Olmsted County and had no idea that a promotion was even happening when they donated.

The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motor Cars. (KTTC)

While both of them are excited with the gift, at first they were very skeptical.

“We thought it was a scam at first because we had no idea this drawing was happening. My husband did some research and said this wasn’t a scam. So we were like wow! We’re so overwhelmed,” said Elisabeth Wadman.

The timing couldn’t have come at a better time as they were already searching for a new car. They currently have a 2002 car with over 200,000 miles.

