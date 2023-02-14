Couple makes donation, wins drawing for new car

The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motorcars ran a promotion through...
The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motorcars ran a promotion through 2022 that when people donated to the United Way, they got entered into a drawing for a brand new Toyota Camry.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A couple’s hearts are full this Valentine’s Day as their generosity to a local non-profit entered them into a drawing for a new vehicle and they won.

The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motor Cars ran a promotion through 2022 that when people donated to the United Way, they got entered into a drawing for a brand new Toyota Camry.

Elisabeth Wadman and her husband are big supporters of the United Way of Olmsted County and had no idea that a promotion was even happening when they donated.

The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motor Cars.
The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motor Cars.(KTTC)

While both of them are excited with the gift, at first they were very skeptical.

“We thought it was a scam at first because we had no idea this drawing was happening. My husband did some research and said this wasn’t a scam. So we were like wow! We’re so overwhelmed,” said Elisabeth Wadman.

The timing couldn’t have come at a better time as they were already searching for a new car. They currently have a 2002 car with over 200,000 miles.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SE Rochester garage, vehicle a total loss after fire
SE Rochester garage, vehicles a total loss after fire
Jesse James Johnson, 39, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon...
Iowa State Patrol arrest wanted man for Dec. shooting near Rochester gym
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple, bringing many to tears
Carroll's Corn
Rochester business Carroll’s Corn celebrates 30 years of business

Latest News

Poppy & June Permanant Jewlery midwest access
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Resin
Resin-ating Through Art with Foxy
Pine Island couple married for 77 years
Pine Island couple celebrates 77 years of marriage