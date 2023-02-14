Couple makes donation, wins drawing for new car
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A couple’s hearts are full this Valentine’s Day as their generosity to a local non-profit entered them into a drawing for a new vehicle and they won.
The United Way of Olmsted County teamed up with Rochester Motor Cars ran a promotion through 2022 that when people donated to the United Way, they got entered into a drawing for a brand new Toyota Camry.
Elisabeth Wadman and her husband are big supporters of the United Way of Olmsted County and had no idea that a promotion was even happening when they donated.
While both of them are excited with the gift, at first they were very skeptical.
“We thought it was a scam at first because we had no idea this drawing was happening. My husband did some research and said this wasn’t a scam. So we were like wow! We’re so overwhelmed,” said Elisabeth Wadman.
The timing couldn’t have come at a better time as they were already searching for a new car. They currently have a 2002 car with over 200,000 miles.
