Winona business thrives after NFL Super Bowl.

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – In the small town of Winona is where the magic happens for American made company Wincraft, the largest licensed National Football League (NFL) hard good manufacturer.

The extensive operation of creating fan memorabilia starts in the art department. Staff members create championship art as soon as football season kicks off.

“We had both teams prepared to hit the ground running late last night right after the game is over,” vice president of operation Matt Hawkinson said.

Being the largest manufacturer for collectable NFL Super Bowl memorabilia, Wincraft produces sweat towels, key chains, banners, flags and much more.

“It’s a big boost for our business we have a great market with the Chiefs, and we have fans nationwide, so we are sending product out all over the United States,” senior project manager Heidi Peterson said.

The sweat towels seen after Sunday’s game actually came from the site in Winona.

“A lot of people don’t know all of this great product for the fans comes from Winona, Minnesota so it’s a really neat story to be able to tell people, and we enjoy telling it,” Peterson said.

Wincraft has been a partner of the NFL for more than 56 years.

“As long as there has been a Superbowl, we have been creating quality products celebrating the Super Bowl champion,” Hawkinson said.

Teams at Wincraft snapped right into production after the big win Sunday night to ensure Wincraft goods were one of the first to hit the shelves. When Wincraft isn’t manufacturing for the Super Bowl, the company produces fan memorabilia for other sporting events.

