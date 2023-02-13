Warm and Sunny Monday; Rainfall likely Tuesday afternoon

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region Sunday made their way into the upper-30s and low-40s, around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Yesterday's High Temperatures
Yesterday's High Temperatures(KTTC)

Today, temperatures will be similar, with highs in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s across the region. Abundant sunshine will grace the skies and winds will be light from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-30s. Conditions tonight will be quite breezy with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible. The night will start with clear skies, but clouds will increase as the night progresses.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-40s across the region, but active weather returns to the area with rain expected across the area starting in the afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts anywhere between 0.3″ to 0.6″ are expected across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Conditions will be breezy as well, with winds from the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday, transitioning into a wintry mix across parts of the region in the early hours of Wednesday. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected on Wednesday. The system that we’ve been tracking to move through the area on Thursday has shifted, looking to miss southeast Minnesota. Parts of northeast Iowa have a chance for snowfall on Thursday, but the storm track could still shift even more in the coming days. Temperatures through Wednesday will continue to be above normal for this time of year before a bit of a cool down heading into the end of the week. High temperatures Thursday and Friday are looking to be in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will warm and be mild once again for the upcoming weekend.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Ride for Wyatt
Ride for Wyatt raises mental health awareness
2023 Rochester Polar Plunge
Rochester Polar Plunge sees strong turnout
Channel One Food Bank says they have seen a thirty to forty percent increase with shoppers...
Putting stress on the system

Latest News

Tuesday's weather-maker
Mild and sunny Monday; Rain and snow chances expected this week
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 2/12/23
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 2/12/23
SUN AM WX KTTC
SUN AM WX KTTC
Next Weather Maker
Partly Cloudy & Quiet Sunday; Tracking two systems this week