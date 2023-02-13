Warm and Sunny Monday; Rainfall likely Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region Sunday made their way into the upper-30s and low-40s, around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Today, temperatures will be similar, with highs in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s across the region. Abundant sunshine will grace the skies and winds will be light from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, low temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-30s. Conditions tonight will be quite breezy with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible. The night will start with clear skies, but clouds will increase as the night progresses.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-40s across the region, but active weather returns to the area with rain expected across the area starting in the afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts anywhere between 0.3″ to 0.6″ are expected across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Conditions will be breezy as well, with winds from the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday, transitioning into a wintry mix across parts of the region in the early hours of Wednesday. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected on Wednesday. The system that we’ve been tracking to move through the area on Thursday has shifted, looking to miss southeast Minnesota. Parts of northeast Iowa have a chance for snowfall on Thursday, but the storm track could still shift even more in the coming days. Temperatures through Wednesday will continue to be above normal for this time of year before a bit of a cool down heading into the end of the week. High temperatures Thursday and Friday are looking to be in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will warm and be mild once again for the upcoming weekend.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

