Showers are likely Tuesday; Light snow Wednesday & Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful conditions this past weekend, an active weather pattern will return to the upper Midwest this week.

Precip chances (KTTC)

We’re tracking two different systems this week that will impact our area. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower 40s as system #1 moves through the area. With temperatures well above freezing, our precipitation type will be rain on Tuesday. System #2 is expected to track far enough south on Wednesday/Thursday, which will keep the heavy snowfall band to our south.

Snowfall Potential (KTTC)

Current trends are keeping both heavy snowfall bands out of SE MN and NE IA this week. Our snowfall deficit will continue to grow through this week.

Snowfall Stats (KTTC)

Our monthly snowfall deficit has now grown to just shy of 5″ for the month of February. Our seasonal snowfall is still slightly above average through today’s date.

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 40s Tuesday with showers likely throughout the day. Winds will be strong out of the south around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25-30 mph at times.

Rainfall totals (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.30″ across SE MN and NE IA. Some isolated areas could reach around 0.40-0.50″ by early Wednesday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop to the teens and 20s Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm back to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the weekend.

