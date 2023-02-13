SE Rochester garage, vehicles a total loss after fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County deputies were dispatched to a fire Monday morning in southeast Rochester.

According to Rochester Fire Department, it responded to a report of a garage fire outside a home on the 4100 block of Maple Court SE around 10 a.m.

While in route, firefighters could see a large plume of smoke and were informed by dispatch that all occupants were accounted for. When they arrived, firefighters could see a triple stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had not spread to the nearby house.

SE Rochester garage, vehicle a total loss after fire (RFD)

Engine 5 pulled hand lines while Engine 1 doused the fire with its onboard water using a master stream from the street. The main body of fire was quickly knocked down and crews began to overhaul and extinguish hot spots.

Since the fire occurred in a rural area with no fire hydrants, Rochester Fire Department had to utilize a tanker truck to supply water.

Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours ensuring the fire was extinguished.

The fire appeared to have originated in the garage and did spread to a recreational vehicle parked next to the garage. One vehicle was parked in the garage as well as a multitude of yard equipment.

The building, contents, vehicle and RV are all considered total losses.

There were no injuries reported. The cause has not been determined.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Minnesota Energy also assisted on scene.

