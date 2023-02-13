Rochester flower shop gears up for big day.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Valentines Day is almost here and it’s not too late to buy flowers for your special someone.

One of the busiest times of year for flower shops is in full swing and the owners of Flowers by Jerry in Rochester said since the holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, it will make things at the shop even more chaotic.

“The second February hits we’re already preparing for Valentine’s Day and so it’s really like the holiday and the day before when the chaos ensues,” Flowers by Jerry marketing manager Lydia O’Conner said.

The price of flowers has been a lingering concern over the past few years, but Flowers by Jerry has been trying their best to keep their prices low and quality high. The said they do this be maintaining good relationships with wholesalers and vendors to get the best flowers and prices. Owner Dylan Pearson reports the shop hasn’t seen recent price jumps.

Since the pandemic there has been trouble in the flower industry with farms having to lay off field workers, supply not keeping up with demand and transporting goods.

“The transportation side of the industry has really been balanced out it feels like things have gotten easier again like almost like before the pandemic, so we haven’t dealt with massive price increases in a while,” O’Conner said.

Flowers by Jerry also suggests buying flowers from local shops instead of big box stores.

“We try especially hard at providing the highest quality flowers as well so I think that can change depending on where you’re going to buy your flowers whether it’s a flower shop or a grocery store and the reason, we’ve been able to stay open for 55 years because we only sell the highest quality flowers,” O’Conner said.

Flowers by Jerry noted they always try to have extra flowers on hand, but it is best to call ahead and order in advance.

