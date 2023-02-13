Rochester business Carroll’s Corn celebrates 30 years of business

Carroll's Corn
Carroll's Corn(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the 30th anniversary of Carroll’s Corn, a gourmet popcorn store in the subway of downtown Rochester.

Former swim coach Pat Carroll opened the store in 1993. In 2021, Carroll announced his retirement and current owner Seamus Kolb took over.

Kolb says the business has had to adapt throughout its 30 years, especially with COVID, owners had to change the way they sold their products.

Instead of only being able to buy it from the store, customers can now buy it in several Rochester stores like Hy-Vee and Scheel’s.

“That really helped us through the pandemic times, just being able to connect with our customers while they’re out grocery shopping. I’m happy to say we’ve continued that relationship, and I’m starting to see more retails spaces being open to carrying our product,” Kolb said.

Employees also say many of their customers are Mayo patients. They hope their business can be a bright spot in their days.

There are around 200 customers who visit the shop per day. The store is open Monday through Friday.

