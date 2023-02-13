Mild and sunny Monday; Rain and snow chances expected this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed another beautiful spring-like day in southeast MN and northeast IA. A few clouds will roll in later tonight with temperatures cooling into the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday will start off the work week on a quiet note, but it won’t last long as an active weather pattern will settle in for the majority of the week. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday's weather-maker (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker arrives on our doorstep Tuesday morning and will continue late into the night. Scattered to widespread showers are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be strong out of the southeast at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Up to 0.25″ of rainfall is expected with isolated amounts of up to 0.50″ possible, especially on the northern and western edges of the viewing area. As the associated low-pressure system moves out of the region, precipitation will wrap around and result in some minor mixing after Midnight, early Wednesday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Off and on wintry mix is possible Wednesday as one system exits and the next arrives. Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark in the low 30s with a strong northwest wind at 15-25 mph and gusts near 35 mph.

Thursday's storm system (KTTC)

Our second storm system arrives late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and will last through the afternoon. Snow will be the dominant form of precipitation with this system, but a few questions still remain, including the exact storm track and snowfall amounts. Keep an eye on the forecast as we get more information in the next few days. Temperatures will be much colder Thursday, with highs in the upper teens.

A more tranquil weather pattern will arrive just in time for the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm back above average into the weekend, reaching the low 20s on Friday and mid to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

