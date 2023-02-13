Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object

148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.(148th Fighter Wing)
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace.

RELATED: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past three days.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
Ride for Wyatt
Ride for Wyatt raises mental health awareness
2023 Rochester Polar Plunge
Rochester Polar Plunge sees strong turnout

Latest News

Rochester flower shop gears up for big day.
Rochester flower shop gears up for big day
Taco Lab
Rochester’s Taco Lab moving into former El Sueno space
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Teresa Turnis sat in a classroom at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta on Thursday,...
More community college students opting for certificates