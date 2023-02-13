Bluestem employees striking over delayed paychecks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some employees at child and adolescent behavioral health clinic are striking, citing consistently delayed paychecks.

Bluestem is a family of clinics based out of Rochester and Byron, specializing in child and adolescent behavioral health, along with Autism services. According to its website, it was founded in 2021. According to calls into the KTTC newsroom from employees and family members of employees, the company has consistently been delaying paychecks since October.

KTTC has reached out directly to Bluestem through email and phone and has not heard back. However, they released this letter to employees stating in part:

The statement of delayed payroll over the last two pay periods is accurate. This understandably has caused staff to refrain from coming to work until they are paid. Due to the staff to client ratio, the decision was made to cancel services in the Byron location. The reason for the payroll delay is due to a delay in public and private insurance reimbursements, significant enough to force us to not complete payroll on time. A sizeable portion of insurance reimbursements have not come through yet. To resolve this situation, we are contacting insurance companies withholding reimbursement. We have also been in contact with several different State and Federal agencies in order to help navigate and resolve leadership. these delays in reimbursements. The implications that delayed payroll has caused is unacceptable and we are doing everything in our power to correct it now and going forward. Thank you, Bluestem Center for Autism

