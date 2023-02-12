Rochester’s Taco Lab moving into former El Sueno space

Taco Lab
Taco Lab(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The food truck Taco Lab will be moving into the space vacated by the restaurant Taqueria El Sueno.

The owners of Taqueria El Sueno announced the restaurant’s closure last week.

According to Taco Lab’s owner Nino Morales, moving into a building and creating a sit-down restaurant has been a goal of his for a while.

He said patrons will have an experience like no other at the new restaurant. He said it’s expected to open in the beginning of April.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
They now tell us some kids had stolen their going out of business signs Thursday and taking...
Closing signs stolen at ABC and Toy Zone
2023 Rochester Polar Plunge
Rochester Polar Plunge sees strong turnout

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Teresa Turnis sat in a classroom at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta on Thursday,...
More community college students opting for certificates
Channel One Food Bank says they have seen a thirty to forty percent increase with shoppers...
Putting stress on the system
Ride for Wyatt
Ride for Wyatt raises mental health awareness