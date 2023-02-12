Rochester’s Taco Lab moving into former El Sueno space

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The food truck Taco Lab will be moving into the space vacated by the restaurant Taqueria El Sueno.

The owners of Taqueria El Sueno announced the restaurant’s closure last week.

According to Taco Lab’s owner Nino Morales, moving into a building and creating a sit-down restaurant has been a goal of his for a while.

He said patrons will have an experience like no other at the new restaurant. He said it’s expected to open in the beginning of April.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.