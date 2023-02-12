Rochester Polar Plunge sees strong turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and nearly 1,000 people participated Saturday in Foster Arend Park in Rochester.

The event is put on statewide by law enforcement to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

All funds raised help Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services to thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout Minnesota.

This year, at the Rochester Polar Plunge at Foster-Arends Park, 954 Plungers braved the cold water for the cause.

16 more plunges are scheduled to take place all throughout Minnesota in the coming cold months.

“It makes us feel really good, that we can see other athletes who are our friends and to see the community get together”, Ashley Leyrrabel, a Rochester Flyers Special Olympics athlete said.

As of Saturday evening, they’ve raised nearly 283-thousand dollars, more than the goal of $260,000.

