Ride for Wyatt raises mental health awareness

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mantorville community came together Saturday in honor of a young man who died by suicide, with the goal to honor his memory and raise money for suicide prevention.

Wyatt Coy had a love for snowmobiling and died by suicide at just 18-years-old after his long battle with depression.

More than 40 people gathered to ride in the 4th Annual Ride for Wyatt, riding their snowmobiles in his honor.

“Our message today is that it’s okay to not be okay,” Wyatt’s father Matt Coy said.

Matt Coy started the Wyatt Coy Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded every year to a local student pursuing a career in mental health.

Coy said he was hesitant at first to start this tradition out of fear people had forgotten but has received overwhelming support from the community.

“If you look at the number of people here six years later, they haven’t forgotten and it matters,” he said. “If you’re struggling, lots of people are struggling, you are not alone, you matter, reach out for help, it’s okay.”

Proceeds raised from the ride also go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), one of the largest funders of mental health research in the United States.

AFSP area director Amanda Leininger says events like Ride for Wyatt help people feel safe to have tough conversations.

“It’s really humbling and really inspiring to see how many people in this community have showed up to support the Coys and just really support that it’s okay to not be okay,” Leininger said.

The AFSP will be helping with education programming in communities and also supports survivors of suicide loss.

The snowmobiles were decorated with orange and blue ribbons in honor of Wyatt.

