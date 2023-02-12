Quiet conditions tonight; Active weather pattern ahead next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a fabulous start to the weekend with mild temperatures in the upper 30s and even a couple of low 40s with abundant sunshine. The pleasant and mild weather will continue through Monday before an active weather pattern settles into the region. Tonight, we’ll see clear skies with seasonal temperatures in the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

high temps (KTTC)

Additional sunshine and quiet weather are in store for Sunday and Monday. Both days will see high temperatures in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies and light winds.

All eyes are on the midweek as we track two storm systems taking aim at the Upper Midwest. The first system will arrive Tuesday, with rain as the main precipitation type. Scattered showers are expected all day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Minor mixing may be possible late Tuesday night as this first system exits the region.

Storm Details Ahead (KTTC)

Most of Wednesday looks quiet, but a wintry mixing and snowfall are possible later in the day. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-30s with cloudy skies. The second storm system is expected to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow as the main precipitation type. Some accumulation is possible, however, given we are still several days out, it’s too early to determine exact snowfall amounts as the storm track and strength could still change. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens and 20s.

Quiet weather returns just in time for the weekend, along with a brief cool down. Afternoon highs in the mid-teens are possible Friday before warming back into the upper 20s Saturday. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected for both days.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

