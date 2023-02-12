Putting stress on the system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Food insecurity continues to be a growing problem as high food prices are hurting family budgets and for one non-profit they are feeling the pinch.

Channel One Food Bank says they have seen a thirty to forty percent increase with shoppers using the food shelf.

Challenges facing Channel One are manufactures of food have less food distribution, so they can’t donate as much to the food shelf. That giving is down sixty percent over the last five year average.

Compounding that, government commodity assistance is down fifty percent. That’s driving up the costs for the food shelf with more spending for groceries.

“We all, well, I notice when I’m shopping that sometimes the grocery store is out of things. In a pre-pandemic world the grocery store never ran out of groceries. So, when the grocery stores are running out of things that’s less for them to donate on the retail level for our retail rescue. That’s less food in the system. Manufactures don’t have extra food either,” said Execute Director, Virginia Merritt.

A bigger boost in shoppers are in the forecast due to pandemic benefits ending in March. Merritt says people are still helping by donating food to Channel One, but financial assistance is preferred. You can help by clicking here.

