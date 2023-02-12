Partly Cloudy & Quiet Sunday; Tracking two systems this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region yesterday were above-average in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

High temperatures today will be very similar, however, we’ll see more clouds and less sunshine across the skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will be calmer than yesterday though, from the west between five and 10 miles per hour. Conditions will be quiet throughout the day as well.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be cool, but not unbearable, in the upper teens and low-20s. Winds will be light from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Monday is looking to be a nice start to the work week with highs in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s across the region with lots of sunshine. Winds will be a bit stronger, from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

We’re tracking two systems to move through the region this week bringing rain, snow, and a wintry mix to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The first system will move through Tuesday afternoon continuing into Tuesday night bringing rainfall to the region. Rainfall amounts and exact timing of the system still need to be ironed out, but much of the region will receive rain Tuesday.

Next Weather Maker (KTTC)

The second system still holds a bit more uncertainty on precipitation types, storm track, and precipitation totals. Temperatures through the next few days will be above-average in the upper-30s and into the 40s across the region. Temperatures will start to decrease starting on Wednesday will high temperatures in the low-30s and then high temperatures into the teens to round out the work week. Temperatures are looking to return to mild and above-freezing for next weekend though.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

