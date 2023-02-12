Dozens attend breakfast fundraiser and silent auction for Rochester Raiders

Rochester Raiders breakfast
Rochester Raiders breakfast(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Raiders breakfast and silent auction fundraising event at the Rochester International Event Center Saturday.

This was the first fundraising breakfast event since the pandemic.

The Rochester Raiders is a team of athletes of all abilities participating in adaptive floor hockey, soccer and softball in the Minnesota State Highschool League.

Proceeds from the breakfast help provide jerseys, equipment, referees, transportation, and much more.

“We just love working with these athletes. They bring the hustle and energy every day and they always have something interesting to say. Their passion for sport is what drives us as coaches to come in every day and work with them, help them get better. They are just like any other varsity sport, they want to work hard and achieve wins,” said Jeff Copler, head coach of the Rochester Raiders.

The team is encouraging everyone to come out and see them play.

They are also recruiting new players.

The next home game of the Rochester Raiders floor hockey team will be at Dakota Middle School on Thursday, February 23.

