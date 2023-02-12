Caitlin Alexander celebrates new book success

She's Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One
She's Still Here: Paranormal Investigator Series Book One(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC Anchor Caitlin Alexander celebrated her new book with a launch party at Garden Party Books Saturday.

The middle grade horror mystery titled “She’s Still Here” follows the story of Kate, who is new in town and finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Alexander says it meant the world to her to see everyone coming to support her new book.

“It actually has been selling surprisingly well we did on our launch day have a number one scary story rating on Amazon which was very unexpected, and I think that people are always wanting more spooky stories regardless of your age,” Alexander said.

Alexander’s new book can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Free sand/salt mixture
Salt/sand mixture available for Rochester residents

Latest News

Ride for Wyatt
Ride for Wyatt raises mental health awareness
Rochester Raiders breakfast
Dozens attend breakfast fundraiser and silent auction for Rochester Raiders
2023 Rochester Polar Plunge
Rochester Polar Plunge sees strong turnout
They now tell us some kids had stolen their going out of business signs Thursday and taking...
Closing signs stolen at ABC and Toy Zone