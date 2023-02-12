Caitlin Alexander celebrates new book success

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC Anchor Caitlin Alexander celebrated her new book with a launch party at Garden Party Books Saturday.

The middle grade horror mystery titled “She’s Still Here” follows the story of Kate, who is new in town and finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Alexander says it meant the world to her to see everyone coming to support her new book.

“It actually has been selling surprisingly well we did on our launch day have a number one scary story rating on Amazon which was very unexpected, and I think that people are always wanting more spooky stories regardless of your age,” Alexander said.

Alexander’s new book can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.