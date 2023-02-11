Pleasant weekend ahead; Active weather returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region on Friday were in the 20s and 30s, today though, temperatures will be warmer. High temperatures across the region will warm into the upper-30s and low-40s with ample sunshine throughout the day. Winds will still be a bit breezy today, from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible at times.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, skies will be mainly clear across the region and low temperatures will be in the upper teens and low-20s. Winds will be calmer than the daytime hours, from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Conditions tomorrow will be similar to today with high temperatures across the region in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s. Skies will be a bit cloudier with partly cloudy skies across the region, but winds will be calmer from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Above-average temperatures stick with us through the middle of the upcoming week, with highs in the upper-30s and 40s expected. Conditions through Monday will be quiet, but active weather makes its return to the region on Tuesday afternoon continuing through Thursday. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix are all expected through the upcoming week. We’re monitoring a system on Thursday that has the potential to bring accumulating snow to the area.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

In regards to snowfall for the month of February...we’ve had no snow here in Rochester. There’s a deficit for the month of 3.9 inches. There is still a bit of a surplus for the season as a whole with a surplus of 2.4 inches.

Rochester Snowfall Statistics (KTTC)

