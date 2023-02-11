Help available for families struggling with high food prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From rent and utilities, to the food we need for our families, we are all paying a lot more every month just trying to keep up with inflation.

While inflation has slowed in the last couple of weeks, local experts say an average family of four is spending roughly 370-dollars more every month.

For people on fixed and lower incomes, Olmsted County Public Health has services to help ease some of that burden.

“Participants in our WIC program receive debit cards that are used on particular foods. And so it is used solely for the purpose of providing nutritious foods that help children grow and keep families healthy. We encourage struggling families to reach out to us for help,” said Wendy O’Leary.

Channel One Food Bank is another option locally for anyone who needs assistance. Those who run Channel One say they have also seen a significant up-tick in new clients due to the higher prices.

