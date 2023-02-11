Closing signs stolen at ABC and Toy Zone

They now tell us some kids had stolen their going out of business signs Thursday and taking...
They now tell us some kids had stolen their going out of business signs Thursday and taking pictures of themselves with the signs and putting them online.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local business had their closing signs stolen and pictures were posted with those signs on social media.

The owners tell us the kids stole five signs Thursday early evening and took pictures of themselves with the signs and putting them online.

The kids returned the signs Friday morning and gave full apologies.

We talked to the owners at ABC and Toy Zone earlier last week about their announcement to close their business.

