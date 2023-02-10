YMCA day camp for Summer 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –YMCA and Olmsted County Parks is launching Rochester Y Day Camp Oxbow for Summer 2023!

The Rochester YMCA, a leading nonprofit, and Olmsted County Parks are offering a day camp experience for students entering kindergarten through grade 6 this summer.

YMCA Day Camp Oxbow, located at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron provides young people with an opportunity to enjoy fun outdoor adventures.

Campers will visit Zollman Zoo and learn from park naturalists to further their connection to the natural environment.

Bus transportation will be offered each day to campers.

You can register for the day camp here

