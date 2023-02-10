Warm and windy weekend; Active weather returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After seasonal temperatures Friday, warm air will move back into the region for the upcoming weekend.

Weekend Forecast:

Weekend forecast (KTTC)

Saturday:

Highs will be in the upper 30s with sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the south around 15-20 mph with gusts reaching near 35-40 mph at times. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday:

Highs will be above-average again in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will calm to around 5-10 mph out of the southwest. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will be in the lower 20s.

Storm Chances Next Week:

Storm track 1 next week (KTTC)

We’re tracking two weather-makers next week that will impact the upper Midwest. The first system will move in on Tuesday and the current projected storm track should keep our region in the “warm sector”. The main precip type with system #1 will be rain with some minor mixing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

System #2

Snow chance next week (KTTC)

The second system for late next week could be the stronger out of the two. The current projected storm track pushes this system far enough to the south where we would be in the “cold sector” this time around. What does that mean? That means snow will be possible from Thursday into Friday of next week. It’s still way too early to get into specifics, like snowfall totals, but Thursday’s system does look like it could produce some hefty totals across the upper Midwest.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

