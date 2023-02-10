UMR’s Black Student Union holds Candid Conversations

UMR's BSU is holding diverse conversations throughout Black History Month.
By Ashley Walker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Student leaders at the University of Minnesota Rochester came together this afternoon to talk about inclusivity in the classroom and reflect on Black History Month.

Created by a UMR student and hosted by the Black Student Union at UMR, the event brought together Rochester community leaders, teachers, students and peers.

The union says often times a classroom can be a conduit for microaggressions and many times BIPOC students feel uncomfortable in a room that doesn’t support them.

The goal was to brainstorm ways to strengthen relationships in classrooms between peers and professors, making sure it’s inclusive and that no one who’s is learning is left out.

“I think it does come as sort of a shock when some students, particularly like me, a Black Muslim woman, speaking out and raise my hand more often, I don’t think that’s something people see. I came from a high school where I was the only student of color in my honors classes, so I understand it but at the same time I do feel like there’s a pressure on me to kind of represent my race, in a sense,” said UMR student and creator of the event, Maimuna Aden.

UMR will continue to hold inclusive and constructive conversations about diversity in the classroom throughout Black History Month, you can find the list of upcoming events here.

