Seasonably cold sunshine today; warmer weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that produced light snow showers and flurries in the local area and five to nine inches of snow just to our southeast on Thursday has moved away to the east, leaving behind a sunny and cold weather picture for our Friday. Seasonably cold sunshine will be the rule today as high pressure settles in from the northwest. Temperatures will climb to the mid-20s this afternoon while west winds slowly diminish and wind chill values reach the teens.

Temperatures will dip to the mid-teens late this evening before climbing to the 20s late as gusty southwest winds kick in behind a warm front. Abundant sunshine and gusty southwest winds will work together to warm temperatures to the mid and upper 30s across the area on Saturday. A few spots may even reach the low 40s. Winds will reach 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 20s for the most part.

Sunday will be much less breezy with a few more clouds in the area. Expect high temperatures in the upper 30s with light west winds.

Mild air will linger early next week as will the sunny conditions. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 30s with a brisk west breeze.

Light rain showers will arrive from the southwest late in the day Tuesday ahead of a large storm system. Even with increasing cloud cover and rain chances, sunshine early in the day and a gusty south breeze will help temperatures reach the upper 30s. As it stands right now, we’ll be more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average on Valentine’s Day.

A few rain and snow showers will be possible next Wednesday before there may be a transition to snow later in the night and early next Thursday. Some accumulation will be possible across the entire area as the storm system moves through the heart of the area.

Colder air will pour into the region behind the midweek storm system. High temperatures will drop from the mid-30s on Wednesday to the upper teens next Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s for the following weekend.

