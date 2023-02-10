Salvation Army of Rochester distributes coats to children in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Salvation Army, in collaboration with Rochester Public Schools, has started a program to purchase brand new winter coats for school-aged children.

It is the inaugural event for the Salvation Army’s coat distribution which took place Thursday evening.

The Salvation Army says the event is designed to help families as well as bring joy to children in need.

“It came about after talking to Rochester Public Schools.” Candace Voeller, a Major at the Salvation Army, said. “They were seeing children in need of coats, and with the generosity of our community throughout the year and the donations they make we were able to purchase coats to distribute to families this year. "

The Salvation Army hopes to have another event like this in October.

