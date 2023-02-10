Salt/sand mixture available for Rochester residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the interest of public safety, Rochester Public Works is reminding property owners to stay on top of sidewalk snow and ice removal responsibilities.

Rochester Public Words said Rochester residents can obtain a bucket of free salt/sand mixture to help address ice issues that occur during the freeze/thaw cycles that are common at this time of the year.

There are two locations in Rochester where residents can find this mix:

Northeast behind the Fiesta Café in the Northbrook Shopping Center

Southwest at the end of 1 Avenue SW next to the former YMCA building.

Residents must bring their own supplies as buckets/bags and shovels are not provided by the city. Residents are encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future re-use and to prevent it from running off into nearby waterways.

Rochester Code of Ordinances 9-6-2 requires property owners with a public sidewalk or path abutting their property to fully remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall. The full sidewalk width must be free of snow and ice. For pathways wider than a traditional sidewalk, a path that is at least 5 feet wide needs to be cleared.

