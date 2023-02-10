“Ride for Wyatt” raises mental health awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s a cold event for a heart-warming cause.

“Ride for Wyatt,” a snowmobile ride at Riverside Park in Mantorville, hopes to raise awareness- as well as reduce the stigma-regarding mental health.

Donations will be for the “Wyatt Coy Memorial Scholarship” and will be awarded to a student pursuing a career in mental health.

It is 25 dollars per rider. The event will also have a silent auction, chili feed, and a Bloody Mary bar.

The benefit is scheduled for February 11, 2023, at 2pm.

