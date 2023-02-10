Proposal for 7-story apartment complex to be built on former Rochester YMCA site

Proposal for 7-story apartment complex to be built on former Rochester YMCA site
Proposal for 7-story apartment complex to be built on former Rochester YMCA site(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A unified real estate investment firm is proposing a seven-story multifamily community to be built on the site of Rochester’s former YMCA.

Enclave, the firm out of West Fargo, specializes in multifamily, industrial, and commercial environments and this will be its first project in Rochester.

The proposal includes a seven-story apartment complex with a variety of on-site amenities to promote a convenient lifestyle with spaces dedicated to gathering, entertaining, wellness and more. The proposed plan includes:

  • Three separate rooftop/terrace common areas which will include outdoor and lounge seating, grills and hot tub
  • On-site fitness and yoga studio
  • Indoor game room with sport simulator
  • An indoor clubroom/lounge area on third and on seventh floor
  • Seventh floor suites with private terrace balconies
  • Spacious lobby with complimentary coffee bar
  • Pet-friendly with pet spa/dog wash station
  • Bike storage with maintenance area
  • Secure/smart package handling
  • Secure, heated, garage parking
  • Car charging stations
  • Grab-n-go convenience market

As a unified real estate investment firm, when considering projects in any market, we look closely at the community because that’s really what we’re investing in. In Rochester, you have a healthy and vibrant community, managing growth in innovative and sustainable ways. That approach shares the same philosophy Enclave applies to all the spaces we create, and this opportunity is well-matched for the type of product our team excels in delivering. This site is particularly attractive due to its proximity to Downtown, Soldiers Field Park, and the future University of Minnesota Rochester campus.

Enclave

Encalve has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the property owner of the former YMCA. None of the existing YMCA structure or facility will remain. This would be a full redevelopment.

There is no formal timeline established.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
UPDATE: Detached garage, contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
UPDATE: Man arrested for assaulting Rep. Angie Craig

Latest News

Changes to Olmsted County Corrections
Changes to Olmsted County Government Center
Dakota Middle School
Dakota Middle school leaders find rumors of violence unfounded
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
Rochester gears up for the Polar Plunge
Rochester gears up for the Polar Plunge