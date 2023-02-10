Proposal for 7-story apartment complex to be built on former Rochester YMCA site

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A unified real estate investment firm is proposing a seven-story multifamily community to be built on the site of Rochester’s former YMCA.

Enclave, the firm out of West Fargo, specializes in multifamily, industrial, and commercial environments and this will be its first project in Rochester.

The proposal includes a seven-story apartment complex with a variety of on-site amenities to promote a convenient lifestyle with spaces dedicated to gathering, entertaining, wellness and more. The proposed plan includes:

Three separate rooftop/terrace common areas which will include outdoor and lounge seating, grills and hot tub

On-site fitness and yoga studio

Indoor game room with sport simulator

An indoor clubroom/lounge area on third and on seventh floor

Seventh floor suites with private terrace balconies

Spacious lobby with complimentary coffee bar

Pet-friendly with pet spa/dog wash station

Bike storage with maintenance area

Secure/smart package handling

Secure, heated, garage parking

Car charging stations

Grab-n-go convenience market

As a unified real estate investment firm, when considering projects in any market, we look closely at the community because that’s really what we’re investing in. In Rochester, you have a healthy and vibrant community, managing growth in innovative and sustainable ways. That approach shares the same philosophy Enclave applies to all the spaces we create, and this opportunity is well-matched for the type of product our team excels in delivering. This site is particularly attractive due to its proximity to Downtown, Soldiers Field Park, and the future University of Minnesota Rochester campus.

Encalve has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the property owner of the former YMCA. None of the existing YMCA structure or facility will remain. This would be a full redevelopment.

There is no formal timeline established.

