Minnesota Senator Klobuchar pushing legislation to expand apprenticeships

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTTC) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is working to expand access and resources for apprenticeships. The lawmaker recently introduced two bills on this topic.

The first is called The American Apprenticeship Act. If passed, this bill would provide states with tuition assistance funding for apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs. The Department of Labor would be able to award competitive grants to states that have developed its own Registered Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

The second bill is called Apprenticeships to College Act. Senator Klobuchar introduced the bill last year, but it wasn’t passed. She re-introduced it this year.

The bill would allow workers to earn college credit for completed apprenticeships. The Registered Apprenticeship-College Consortium (RACC) is an existing partnership between the Department of Labor and Department of Education that helps facilitate cooperation between apprenticeship programs and colleges.

The Apprenticeships to College Act would formally codify the RACC and make improvements to the program.

“As we know those jobs, just like manufacturing jobs, have many different levels, a lot of these trade jobs have become more and more skilled. It’s really exciting to think that you can have kids of all backgrounds. We especially want women and minorities who traditionally weren’t going into these trades to take advantage of this.”

Senator Klobuchar says she wants to continue to push for this type of legislation with her ultimate goal being free schooling for one and two-year post secondary programs nationwide.

