Iowa woman charged with Child Endangerment in 2021 death of infant

Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa woman has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment after the death of an infant back in 2021.

According to Mason City Police Department, it was called to the 100 block of 6th Street SW in Mason City on Feb. 28, 2021 for an unresponsive child that was not breathing.

The Mason City Fire Department also responded to the scene and provided transport for the infant. The infant was pronounced dead at MercyOne North Iowa upon arrival at the Emergency Room.

An investigation began into the welfare of that child, another infant in the residence, and the other children that lived there. MCPD was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Office of the Medical Examiner.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Allyssa Marie Luke, 29, of Plymouth, Iowa, was charged with two counts of Child Endangerment including Child Endangerment resulting in Death, a class B felony, and Child Endangerment resulting in Serious Injury, a class C felony.

The child endangerment charges are based on Luke’s role as the custodial parent of these two children and her willful deprivation of proper nutrition.

Luke remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail at this time, pending further court proceedings.

