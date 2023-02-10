Education leaders and legislators gather for breakfast forum Friday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Southeast Service Cooperative (SSO), MASA Region 1, and Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools hosted a breakfast forum Friday morning.

Education leaders from public and private schools in southeast Minnesota were invited to attend the forum.

Presentations focusing on school finance, important local decision making, and funding equality were hosted by area superintendents, including RPS superintended Kent Pekel.

Local legislators from districts 20-28 were invited with nine committing attendance to the event.

Legislators that committed to the event were Senator Liz Boldon, Gene Dornink, Steve Drazkowski and Carla Nelson. Representatives Pam Altendorf, Brian Daniels, Patricia Mueller, Kristi Pursell and Duane Quam also committed to attending the event.

“It’s an opportunity for us to engage, to share in some dialogue...provide some local context to our legislators about some of the bills that are hitting both the house and the senate floor. Again, it’s just advocacy for our students and schools districts in southeastern Minnesota”

Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad

To round out the event, local legislators had the opportunity to ask questions.

