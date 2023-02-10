Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

Troopers saw the vehicle drive through the southwestern portion of the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

The vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before it stopped, Taylor said.

“The driver/sole occupant is in custody. There are no additional known threats at this time,” according to a DPS memo obtained by the Austin-American Statesman.

“The scene is secure and safe for normal activity,” the memo stated.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing, and unspecified charges were pending against the driver. The driver was not identified and no other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
UPDATE: Detached garage, contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
UPDATE: Man arrested for assaulting Rep. Angie Craig

Latest News

Anthony Sanchez, 44, is on death row for a murder that his attorneys claim his father committed.
Lawyers for death row inmate scramble to save his life
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
New White House comms director as re-election decision nears
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Brett White was charged with breach of peace after he admitted to using racial slurs toward the...
Police: Fast-food manager admitted using racial slurs, allegedly refused to serve basketball team
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch