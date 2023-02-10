Changes to Olmsted County Government Center

By Kolton Knapp
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –After months of renovations, Dodge and Olmsted County Corrections will be moving back to the fourth floor of the Olmsted County Government Center.

Since December 2021, Community Corrections has been operating in the Annex building across the street while renovations took place on the fourth floor. It’s part of the county’s long-term strategy to renovate county government facilities to accommodate a growing need for more justice space, and a felony-sized courtroom.

KTTC toured the facility and had the chance to speak with the Director of Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections about these changes as well as the impact on the corrections system.

Nikki Niles, Director of Dodge and Olmsted County Community Corrections

“Having the opportunity to bounce ideas off different staff members that maybe we wouldn’t have worked with before. Maybe you have an adult agent that sits next to a juvenile agent,” Director Nikki Niles told us. “But the nature of the work is different, but the think of how we can get to the resolution or solution on something is exciting for us.”

The most recent phase of the government center renovations began in early September.

