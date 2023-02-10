Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WEWS) - After drawing national attention and some public outrage for canceling a high school musical, a school board in Ohio is now letting students perform “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

The board originally said it was concerned about “vulgarity,” but ended up working with the show’s original writer to make changes.

“I would like to thank the board for making the right decision. I have to admit, I had so very little faith that you would that I did not prepare an alternate speech, so I’m coming off the cuff here,” one meeting attendant said.

The decision comes after several weeks of drama surrounding the high school play.

On Wednesday, the school board members walked back its initial decision to cancel the spring production.

“Production will resume immediately of Cardinal High School theater’s public performance of the approved, revised version of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,’” Linda Smallwood, Cardinal Local Schools board president, said.

The board says it reversed its decision after working with the publisher to make nearly two dozen revisions to the script.

“It was mostly about language and a song that the board didn’t agree with,” Cardinal Local Schools superintendent Jack Cunningham said.

Students and parents say they’re relieved, but some are frustrated about how the process played out.

“I don’t know if they’re doing it to appease the public or if they really believe it, so it’s still shaky,” Cardinal High School senior Noreen Baril said.

The situation garnered attention from across the country.

Before the school board meeting, the theater students met virtually with some of the original cast.

“The most advice that they gave us was stand for what you believe in,” Baril added.

One of the play’s original Broadway cast members, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, also took to social media, concerned the cancellation was because of a same sex couple portrayed in the play.

“I’m heartbroken for you,” Ferguson said.

The district denies the claim.

“I know it might’ve been a concern that the board might’ve gotten early from communication, but the board’s issue and stance on that was never a discussion,” Cunningham responded.

The show is scheduled for the weekend of March 10.

The cast and crew lost several weeks of production and rehearsal time, but some say the entire process was a valuable learning experience.

“I think this is going to equip them in the future. When they see something they feel is an injustice, they’re going to more than likely to have the tools to go ahead and talk to the people involved and try to make change in their communities,” says Mandi Matchinga, assistant director with the theater program.

