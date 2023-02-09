Warm weather returns this weekend

Highs staying in the mid-30s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SE Minnesota and NE Iowa missed out on some snowfall Thursday, and our surplus of snowfall this season has taken a dip.

Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals(KTTC)

Rochester has accumulated 0″ of snow this February. We now have a deficit of 3.2″ on the month and our seasonal surplus has dropped to 3.1″. We still have nearly 14″ more snowfall than we did through this date last year though!

Snow depth
Snow depth(KTTC)

Our snow depth in Rochester hit a peak of 8″ on January 20th. Since then we have seen a steady decline because of the warm temperatures this February. The current snow depth is right around 2″. With limited snow chances and warm temperatures ahead, our snow depth could drop to below 1″ for many areas by early next week.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Quiet weather will settle in for the upcoming weekend. Our next weather-maker will impact the upper Midwest during the middle of next week. Model guidance is hinting at temperatures above the freezing point which would lead to a wintry mix across the region. That will be something we’ll keep a close eye on through the weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 20s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will return to above-seasonal averages this weekend with highs in the middle 30s. Highs next week will stay in the middle 30s through Wednesday.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Task Force to be assembled
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
UPDATE: Detached garage, contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom

Latest News

Snow depth
KTTC WX - Warm weather ahead
KTTC NOON WX THU
KTTC NOON WX THU
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Snow showers possible today; Sunshine returns for tomorrow, this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather