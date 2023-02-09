V.P. Kamala Harris to tour bus manufacturer

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.

She is touring bus company New Flyer in St. Cloud as the manufacturer ramps up production of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses.

The latest infrastructure package signed into law provides more funding for local and state governments to shift toward electric buses.

Harris will tour the facility around 3 p.m.

GOP lawmakers representing Central Minnesota held a press conference this morning criticizing the Vice President’s visit.

Party chair David Hann has called it “political theater.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Task Force to be assembled
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
UPDATE: Detached garage, contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom

Latest News

Mason City Police Department Launches Community Camera Program
Mason City Police Department launches Community Camera Program
Dakota Middle School
Dakota Middle school leaders find rumors of violence unfounded
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
Destination Medical Center approves $10M for Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements
Forty-six percent of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a...
Compromising healthy foods due to high grocery prices
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment building