V.P. Kamala Harris to tour bus manufacturer

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.

She is touring bus company New Flyer in St. Cloud as the manufacturer ramps up production of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses.

The latest infrastructure package signed into law provides more funding for local and state governments to shift toward electric buses.

Harris will tour the facility around 3 p.m.

GOP lawmakers representing Central Minnesota held a press conference this morning criticizing the Vice President’s visit.

Party chair David Hann has called it “political theater.”

