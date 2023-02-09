Taqueria El Sueno in Rochester to close after six years

El Sueno
El Sueno(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After six years of business in Rochester, Taqueria El Sueno is closing its doors.

They announced the news on their Facebook page.

The owners are citing the COVID pandemic and inflation as the reason for the closure.

Their taco truck is still available for caterings and events. A permanent location for its taco truck will be at 924 7th St. NW, next to the Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe.

The last serving day is Wednesday, February 28.

