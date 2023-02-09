Snow showers possible today; Sunshine returns for tomorrow, this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As a large storm system brushes past the area to the southeast, we’re expecting a few elements of wintry weather today. Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with a few flurries or light snow showers south and east of Rochester in the morning. A cold front pushing through the area from the northwest in the mid-afternoon will generate more widespread snow showers in the afternoon as well as some raw, gusty northwest winds. Little if any accumulation is expected from those snow showers. however. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s for the most part with wind chill values in the low 20s.

Snow showers will taper off in the mid-evening before skies clear off and temperatures take quite a tumble. Expect overnight lows in the single digits with wind chill levels slightly below zero later in the night as gusts continue to reach 25 miles per hour. Friday will feature cold sunshine as high pressure settles in from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-20s across the area with brisk northwest winds.

Warmer air will return to the area on Saturday with the help of strong, gusty southwest winds. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule across the area and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Sunday looks equally mild with slightly lighter winds from the southwest and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

After a sunny and mild Monday, clouds will thicken Tuesday with a little rain developing in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s to start the week.

A storm system will bring a chance for a few sparse rain and snow showers next Wednesday before a large storm system looks to bring snow to the area on Thursday. High temperatures will dip from the mid-30s to the low 30s later in the week before eventually falling to the 20s next Friday and for the following weekend.

