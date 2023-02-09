Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says new task force will identify main issues downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester-based organizations are joining forces to help identify the main issues the city’s downtown is facing.

“There are also some things that we can fix, and those things that we can fix, we should try to fix,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. “That’s what this is about, finding out what are the commonalities, what are the things that are fixable, and let’s tackle those.”

The group will host four sessions, where they will hear from businesses, retailers, and others involved in the development of Rochester. The hope is that once these concerns are gathered, a plan can be put in place to help solve the biggest underlying issues in the Med City.

“The fact is, there are less people working downtown now than there were before,” Mayor Norton said. “Either we need to plan for more activities and find new creative ways to draw people downtown, or something else, and we don’t know what that something else is.”

Mayor Norton says she is hopeful they can devise a plan by May 2023.

The groups involved are DMC, City of Rochester, Rochester Diversity Council, RDA, Mayo Clinic, RAEDI, Experience Rochester, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

