Rochester Downtown Alliance names interim executive director

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors is appointing Kathleen Harrington to serve as the organization’s interim executive director.

Harrington was the president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce from 2018 to 2021 and the public policy and government relations division chair at Mayo Clinic from 2011 to 2018. She also serves or has served on multiple community-based boards for Salvation Army and the Rochester Civic Theatre, among others.

“The board of directors is thrilled to welcome Kathleen as interim executive director. Her experience, knowledge of the community, and ability to step in immediately will provide continuity for the organization. Our search committee will now focus on collecting feedback as to what downtown needs in its next executive director. We wish Holly nothing but the best in her next endeavor, as well!”

According to RDA, the RDA board interviewed multiple candidates for the interim position and will now begin a search process for the permanent hire.

Community, staff, and board feedback will be sought as RDA works through the executive director search process.

Holly Masek’s last day at RDA is February 10. RDA said Harrington has begun training with the organization and will officially begin leadership duties February 13.

