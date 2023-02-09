Rochester area cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

US Championship Cheese Contest wheel of cheese and curds from 2019
US Championship Cheese Contest wheel of cheese and curds from 2019(WBAY)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (KTTC) – Rochester area cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®.

Two businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

  • Dairy Farmers of America of Zumbrota, Minnesota
  • Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. of Faribault and Rochester, Minnesota

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige.”

Kirsten Strohmenger, Contest Manager

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available.

The announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) here.

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Task Force to be assembled
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
UPDATE: Detached garage, contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom

Latest News

KTTC Local Sports 2823 - clipped version
KTTC Local Sports 2823 - clipped version
New search data outlines top foods for 2023 by state for the big game
New search data outlines top Super Bowl foods by state
Rochester gears up for the Polar Plunge
Rochester gears up for the Polar Plunge
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin