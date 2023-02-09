Rochester area cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. (KTTC) – Rochester area cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®.

Two businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

Dairy Farmers of America of Zumbrota, Minnesota

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. of Faribault and Rochester, Minnesota

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige.”

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available.

The announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) here.

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.