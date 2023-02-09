Pew Research: Parents “Extremely Worried” About Kids’ Mental Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new study by the Pew Research Center is shining light on what is at the top of the list for what most concerning parents right now.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic and amid reports of a growing youth mental health crisis. Forty percent of U.S. parents with children younger than eighteen say they are extremely or very worried that their children might struggle with anxiety or depression.

Experts say parents can watch for signs of anxiety and depression, like decreased interest in things, poor self-esteem and changes in mood, eating, or sleep.

A mental health expert from NAMI says there are steps you can take to make the situation better.

“Taking time to talk and listen to their kids and talk with them about your concerns and at the same time parent tell your kids what you are experiencing at an age appropriate level. I think kids sometimes don’t realize that parents and other loved ones and even their friends and peers might be experiencing the same things, so it’s important to keep that dialog and communication open,” said Rachel Watts, who works at NAMI.

If you ever have a doubt on your child’s mental health, Watts says to reach out to your medical provider or your kids school councilor for a better insight.

