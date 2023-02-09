New search data outlines top Super Bowl foods by state

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new analysis of Google search data has outlined the top foods for 2023 by state for the big game on Sunday.

The data shows that tator tots are the top Super Bowl food for Minnesota and Iowa.

Nationwide, meatballs are the #1 food for 2023. Guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili round out the top five this year.

More than 9,000 Google search terms was analyzed to determine the most popular Super Bowl foods across the United States.

To see the full list of states and their top Super Bowl foods, click here.

