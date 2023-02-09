New search data outlines top foods for the big game by state

New search data outlines top foods for 2023 by state for the big game
New search data outlines top foods for 2023 by state for the big game(Lisa F. Young | Source:KSLA.com)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new analysis of Google search data has outlined the top foods for 2023 by state for the big game on Sunday.

The data shows that tator tots are the top big game food for Minnesota and Iowa.

Nationwide, meatballs are the #1 food for 2023. Guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili round out the top five this year.

More than 9,000 Google search terms was analyzed to determine the most popular foods across the United States for the big game.

To see the full list of states and their top big game food, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester Task Force to be assembled
Football
Rochester takes next steps in building sports complex
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester, future in question

Latest News

'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program
FILE - Eugene Lee poses with his Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for "Wicked" at the Tony...
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say