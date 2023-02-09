Mason City Police Department launches Community Camera Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department has started a Community Camera Program.

The program provides local residents an opportunity to register their privately owned surveillance cameras with the police department to assist in future criminal investigations.

The Mason City Police Department wants residents to know that the only information that will be available through the Community Camera Program will be a resident’s address, locations of cameras and personal information such as the resident’s name and contact information.

Community Camera Program participants can opt-out at any time.

Any questions about the Community Camera Program can be directed to Courtney Moretz, Crime Victim Specialist with the Mason City Police Department. She can be reached at (641) 494-3591.

Cameras can be registered here.

