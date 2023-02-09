Detached garage, all contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in a Northwest Rochester neighborhood.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3000 block of 5th Street NW, near Harriet Bishop Elementary School.

Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester. (KTTC)

Fire officials said the garage and all its contents are a total loss.

The fire did not spread to other structures.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.