Detached garage, all contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester

Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in a Northwest Rochester neighborhood.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3000 block of 5th Street NW, near Harriet Bishop Elementary School.

Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.
Detached garage fire on 5th Street NW in Rochester.(KTTC)

Fire officials said the garage and all its contents are a total loss.

The fire did not spread to other structures.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester
ABC and Toy Zone closing in Rochester, future in question
$50K Powerball ticket wins in St. Charles
$50K Powerball ticket wins in St. Charles
Football
Rochester takes next steps in building sports complex
Rochester
Concerns raised about public, private bus services in Rochester

Latest News

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says new task force will identify main issues downtown
Eleven Southeast Minnesota Educators awarded for excellence in classroom.
Eleven Southeast Minnesota educators awarded for excellence in classroom
Rochester
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says new task force will identify main issues downtown
Park Accessibility, Darian Leddy reports