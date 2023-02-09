Detached garage, all contents total loss after fire in Northwest Rochester
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in a Northwest Rochester neighborhood.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3000 block of 5th Street NW, near Harriet Bishop Elementary School.
Fire officials said the garage and all its contents are a total loss.
The fire did not spread to other structures.
No one was injured in the fire.
